PM Shehbaz Summons Briefing on Software Exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a briefing on the Exports of software services.

Sources told ProPakistani that Prime Minister on Tuesday will chair the meeting of the federal cabinet in which agendas items related to commerce and Establishment will be presented whereas different ministries shall also brief the PM on the law and order situation as well as the latest economic situation.

Sources said that the Ministry of Commerce will brief the cabinet about the ‘Software Exports – Performance and Expected Growth’.

Meanwhile, it will also brief the cabinet on the latest trade statistics including trade balance. The minister of Law will present a report on Directory Retirement Rules to the Prime Minister.