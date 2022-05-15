Pakistan Records Highest Ever Textile Exports of $16 Billion in July-April

Pakistan’s Textile group exports during July-April, 2021- 2022 hit a record high of $15.981 billion against $12.688 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 25.96 percent, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile group exports increased by 7.01 percent on a month-on-month basis and remained at $1.739 billion in April 2022 compared to $1.625 billion in March 2022. On a year-on-year basis, textile group exports witnessed 30.50 percent growth in April 2022, when compared to $1.332 billion in April 2021.

ALSO READ Commerce Minister Vows to Resolve Textile Industry Issues

Cotton yarn exports registered a growth of 22.11 percent during July-April 2021-22 and remained at $1.006 billion compared to $823.952 million during the same period of last year, and decreased by 4.95 percent in April 2022 and remained at $97.655 million when compared to $102.736 million during the same month of last year.

The country’s overall exports during July-April (2021- 22) totaled $26.247 billion against $20.905 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 25.55 percent.

The country’s exports during April 2022 were $2.897 billion as compared to $2.777 billion in March 2022 showing an increase of 4.32 percent and by 30.61 percent as compared to $2.218 billion in April 2021.

ALSO READ Pakistan and IMF Agree to Resume Talks From Next Week

The main commodities of exports during April, 2022 were knitwear (Rs. 90,096 million), readymade garments (Rs. 64,669 million), bed wear (Rs. 51,398 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 38,763 million), rice others (Rs.32,704 million), towels (Rs.19,974 million), cotton yarn (Rs.18,016 million), madeup articles (excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs.15,277 million), rice basmati (Rs.15,198 million) and surgical goods & medical instruments (Rs.8,067 million).