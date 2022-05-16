UET Partners With Private Company to Develop Low-Cost Renewable Energy Projects

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and Green Wend Energy, a Peshawar-based company specializing in renewable energy, have inked an MoU for the development of low-cost renewable energy projects.

The MoU was signed by the Dean of UET Peshawar’s Electrical Engineering Department, Prof. Dr. Amjad, and CEO of Green Wend Energy, Zeeshan Syed Shah, on Sunday.

ALSO READ Fast Bowler Dies During Match in Karachi

According to the MoU, both stakeholders will exchange academic and technological expertise for the development of cost-effective green energy projects along with creating industrial linkages and holding capacity-building programs.

Addressing the event, Prof. Dr. Amjad, lauded Green Wend Energy for partnering with UET Peshawar for the development of renewable energy projects, adding that final year students of the Electrical Engineering Department will benefit the most from the initiative.

ALSO READ Karachi and Rawalpindi Stadiums to Get State of The Art Seating After 77% Surge in Profits

Zeeshan Shah, an alumnus of UET Peshawar, said that Green Wend Energy has already installed green energy projects of more than 50 MW across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that more than 20 UET graduates are working on these projects.