Dare Karachi Determined to Defend RBSC International Super Sixes Title

Dare Karachi is set to defend its title in the upcoming RBSC International Super Sixes. Dare Karachi, led by first-class cricketer, Misbah Khan, has won the previous three editions of the tournament and is looking to add a fourth title to its trophy cabinet.

The team also includes international cricketers, Anwar Ali and Khurram Manzoor while Pakistan left-arm seamer, Rumman Raees is the mentor of the side. International cricketer, Danish Aziz, and young all-rounder, Hassan Khan, featured for Dare Karachi in the previous tournament but are not part of the squad this time around.

The RBSC International Super Sixes is an annual cricket tournament held in Thailand by the Royal Bangkok Sports Club. According to the format, each team shall field six players in their line-up in a five-over match. The teams are required to bowl their quota of five overs within 20 minutes.

Three teams from Pakistan will feature in the 12-team tournament. Dare Karachi CC A, Dare Karachi CC B, and Pakistan CC are the three teams from the country.

Dare Karachi is set to travel to Bangkok on 17 May to participate in the 37th edition of the tournament. The tournament is set to commence on 19 May at RBSC Jockey Ground.