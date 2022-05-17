Jacobabad is World’s 2nd Hottest Place Today

The prevailing extreme weather conditions across the country refuse to subside as five Pakistani cities have been ranked among the top ten hottest places on earth today.

At the time of writing, Jacobabad, Sibi, Jhelum, Nawabshah, and D.I. Khan are the Pakistani cities among the top ten hottest places and have recorded extreme temperatures.

According to details, Jacobabad has recorded 48°C and is the second hottest place on earth today. Sibi has recorded 47°C and is the joint third hottest place in the world.

Jhelum has recorded 46.4°C and is the sixth hottest city worldwide. Nawabshah has recorded 46.2°C and is the seventh hottest place in the world. D.I. Khan has recorded 46°C and is the ninth hottest place on earth.

Overall, Arafat (Saudi Arabia) has recorded 48.6°C and is the hottest place on earth today. Senegalese cities of Matam and Linguere have recorded 47°C and 46.8°C respectively. The former is the third hottest place and the latter is the fifth hottest place on earth today.

Let’s have a look at the top 15 hottest places in the world today.