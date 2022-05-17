Punjab to Reopen E-Transfer Portal For School Teachers Soon

The Punjab government will soon reopen the e-transfer portal for the transfer and posting of teachers under the School Education Department (SED) with a detailed schedule to be announced this week.

According to details, school teachers of all categories will be able to apply for a transfer all over the province after the reopening of the e-transfer portal.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has incorporated concrete changes in the e-transfer portal to ensure merit, transparency, and corruption-free transfers.

Teachers of all government-run schools in the province can apply for their desired posting through Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab’s e-transfer application.

In 2020, then Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, introduced a transparent and corruption-free transfer and posting policy.

In pursuance of this policy, former CM Punjab had also launched an e-transfer mobile application. Teachers can track the progress of their application as well as receive respective orders through the mobile app.