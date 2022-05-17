Applications for PITB’s E-Rozgaar Freelancer Training Program Are Now Open

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department has invited applications for e-rozgaar, the provincial government’s flagship freelancer training program.

Unemployed individuals who are under 35 years of age, have a minimum education of 16 years and possess the domicile of Punjab are eligible to apply for the latest e-rozgaar training program.

e-Rozgaar Admissions for the next Online and On-Campus/Physical Training Batch are open now.

Top IT experts and freelancers will provide free training to thousands of youngsters under the latest batch of e-rozgaar, enabling them to earn through freelancing. The successful candidates will also receive certificates from PITB.

PITB is offering both online and on-campus training programs this year. The following three programs can be taken both online and on-campus:

Technical

Content Marketing and Advertising

Creative Design

The following four courses can only be taken online.

Mobile App Development

UI/UX Design

Digital and Social Media Marketing

E-Commerce

Since its inception, PITB has been training more than 15,000 individuals each year under different batches of e-rozgaar and they have earned over Rs. 3.5 billion through freelancing.

Apply for the e-rozgaar program at PITB.