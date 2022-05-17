Video of Famous TikToker Setting Forest on Fire for a Shoot Irks Social Media

Pakistani TikTok is always rife with disturbing trends and another shocking trend of setting forest areas on fire is gaining traction on the famous short video sharing platform these days.

Famous model and TikTok influencer, Nosheen Syed aka Dolly, recently partnered up with an exclusive designer wear brand, Bling, to shoot a promotional video of the brand’s latest clothing lineup.

However, the promotional video was shot by setting a large area of an unidentified forest on fire, putting the lives of thousands of citizens in the nearby areas at risk.

This bizarre attempt to garner views on TikTok was bound to go wrong as social media users were quick to criticize the heinous act. The public outrage forced Dolly and Bling to take down the videos immediately.

Chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Rina Satti, has also strongly condemned the deliberate attempt of destroying the country’s forests.

This is a disturbing & disastrous trend on Tik Tok! Young people desperate 4 followers are setting fire to our forests during this hot & dry season! In Australia it is lifetime imprisonment for those who start wildfires. We need to introduce similar legislation ⁦@WildlifeBoard pic.twitter.com/RGMXnbG9f1 — Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) May 17, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Rina Satti termed the recent TikTok trend as disturbing. She said that young people desperate for followers are setting fire to forests in the hot and dry weather.

Rina Satti added that Australian laws prescribe lifetime imprisonment to those who start wildfires, highlighting the need for the introduction of similar laws in Pakistan.