CDWP to Consider Rs. 2.1 Billion Construction Plan of 17 Intelligence Bureau Offices On CPEC Route

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will today (Wednesday) consider the approval of the project, worth Rs. 2126.864 million, for the construction of 17 Intelligence Bureau (IB) offices along the CPEC route, it is learnt reliably here.

China has agreed to provide a grant of Rs. 2126.864 million to Pakistan for the construction of Intelligence Bureau (IB) offices at different locations along the CPEC route, an official source told ProPakistani. The CDWP will consider the revised PC-I for changing the sponsor of the project, the source said.

The project after completion will provide office and residential accommodation to the IB staff posted along the CPEC route enabling them to perform their official duties. The deployment of IB along the CPEC route is an operational requirement to safeguard the corridor projects.

The project includes the construction of an office cum residential complex for IB at Taftan Balochistan, construction of office cum residential complex for IB at Punjgur Balochistan, construction of office cum residential complex for IB at District Sherani Balochistan, construction of an office cum residential complex for IB at District Killa Saifullah Balochistan, construction of district headquarter office/residential accommodation for Intelligence Bureau at Mianwali Punjab.

Besides the upgradation of the Anti-Terrorist Training School at Simly, Islamabad, fabrication providing and placing of furniture/ furnishing items for IB Academy Training Block/ girls hostel& new hostel 3rd Floor at H-11/1, Islamabad, construction of residential flats /officer hostel for IB academy at H-11/1, Islamabad, construction of office and residential buildings for IB at Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu Kashmir, construction of office building for IB at Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir are parts of the project.

Moreover, the construction of office cum residential accommodation for IB at Aliabad (GB), construction of office cum residential accommodation for IB at Astore (GB), construction of office cum residential accommodation for IB at Diamer (GB), construction of office cum residential accommodation for IB at Skardu (GB), construction of office cum residential accommodation for IB at Abbottabad (KPK), construction of office cum residential accommodation for IB Staff at District South Waziristan Agency (KP), construction of office cum residential accommodation for IB Staff at Laddha Tribal District South Waziristan (KP), construction of office cum residential accommodation for IB Staff at Sarwakai Tribal District South Waziristan (KP) are also part of the project.