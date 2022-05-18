Did Rashid Latif Send Invitation to Virat Kohli for KPL?

Director of Cricket Operations Kashmir Premier League (KPL), Rashid Latif has clarified that he did not invite former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, to participate in the tournament.

Former Pakistan captain stated that the President of the league, Arif Malik, took the initiative to invite Kohli to take part in the league and the whole situation has been misquoted in the media.

Rashid talked about the matter during an interview with renowned cricket journalist, Waheed Khan, on his YouTube channel.

“I did not comment on Virat Kohli. That was done by my boss Arif Malik in a show yesterday that he is keen to invite Kohli for the tournament. Whether he comes or not, is up to him, but it was Malik’s initiative, his thinking; and I did not have anything to do with it,” Rashid remarked.

The second edition of the KPL is set to commence on 1 August in Muzaffarabad in Kashmir. Rashid, who was appointed as the Director of Cricket operations a few weeks ago, is determined to make the tournament a success by inviting foreign players to take part in the league.

Former international stars such as Monty Panesar, Matt Prior, and Phil Mustard were set to take part in the first edition of the tournament but pulled out at the last minute after receiving threats from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

Despite the threats, former South African opener, Herschelle Gibbs, decided to participate in the tournament.