WHO Donates Ambulances to Strengthen Referral System

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director EMRO, Dr. Al-Mandhari, and WHO Pakistan Representative, Dr. Palitha Mahipala have donated four ambulances to DHO ICT to facilitate timely referral of patients from primary healthcare to specialized care.

The officials inaugurated Barakahu refurbished Primary Healthcare Facility. Barakahu Rural Health Centre is one of the 16 primary healthcare facilities in ICT using a WHO-supported electronic data management system enabling the availability of real-time data for planning and decision making.

They also inaugurated a refurbished telemedicine clinic for integrated Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Services at PHC Level in RHC Barakahu -ICT. The clinic will be providing mental health, psychosocial support, and referral services for GBV.

Dr. Ahmad Al-Mandhari and Dr. Palitha Mahipala inaugurated a Nutrition Stabilization Centre at Federal Government Polyclinic Maternal and Child Health Center. The nutrition stabilization center is providing specialized life-saving treatment and care to severely acutely malnourished children with complications.