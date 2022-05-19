Sindh Changes Timings for Annual Intermediate Exams

The Sindh government has revised the exam timings for the ongoing intermediate exams due to the prevailing hot weather that has gripped the entire country.

The decision comes a day after Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) held under Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, advised provinces to take measures to ensure the safety of students.

According to the official notification issued by Sindh’s Universities and Boards Department, the inter exams in Karachi will now be held from 9 AM to 12 PM. Until now, the inter exams in Karachi were being held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Moreover, the inter exams in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Nawabshah will now be held from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Until now, the inter exams in these districts were being held from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Earlier this week, the Sindh health department had declared a heatwave emergency at all public hospitals across the province.

The health department had ordered members of the medical staff at all government-run healthcare facilities to remain on high alert to deal with any unwanted situation.