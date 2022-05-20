Foreign Direct Investment Declines during 10MFY22

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country dropped by 1.6 percent during the first ten months (July-April) of the current fiscal year (FY22).

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country had attracted FDI of $1.456 billion between July 2021 and April 2022 as compared to $1.48 billion in the same period last year.

In April 2022, the FDI saw a net inflow of $171 million compared to a net inflow of $169 million during the same month of the last year.

Despite a massive decline of almost 50 percent, China remained the largest investor with a net FDI of $356 million during 10MFY22 compared with $700 million during the same period last year.

With a 97 percent increase, the United States remained the second-largest investor with a net FDI of $223 million during 10MFY22 compared with $113 million during the same period last year.

During the said period, the major investment was poured into the power sector ($528 million) followed by the financial business sector ($347 million), Communications ($198 million), and Oil and Gas Exploration ($185 million).

On the other hand, Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) saw net outflows. The FPI from equity securities recorded an outflow of $358 million whereas debt securities recorded an inflow of $473 million during the period of July to April.