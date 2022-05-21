KP Announces Summer Vacations for Schools and Colleges

The Primary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the schedule for summer vacations for schools and colleges.

According to the official notification, all schools and colleges in summer districts will remain shut from 1 June to 14 August. The educational institutes will reopen on 15 August.

ALSO READ Islamabad Bans Outdoor Cooking in Margalla Hills

As for the schools and colleges in winter districts, they will remain shut from 1 July to 31 July. The academic activities in educational institutes in these districts will resume on 1 August.

Students and parents had been asking the provincial authorities to announce early summer vacations due to the prevailing heatwave in the province. However, the authorities did not entertain their requests and announced the summer vacations as scheduled.

ALSO READ Car Financing Witnesses 25% Increase Compared to Last Year

Earlier this week on Monday, the Balochistan Education Department had announced early summer vacations in public and private schools and colleges due to extremely hot weather in the province.

A day later, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) had also announced early summer vacations in all public and private schools operating in the jurisdiction of Islamabad due to a severe heatwave.