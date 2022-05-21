OnePlus Nord 2T Launched With Dimensity 1300 and 80W Fast Charging

OnePlus has added a premium mid-range handset to its Nord series phones called the Nord 2T. It is the world’s first phone with MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 1300 SoC, though it is only available in select markets for now. It is a direct successor to last year’s Nord 2.

Design and Display

The display is a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is no different from the Nord 2 5G. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and has a cornered punch-hole selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor is underneath the display.

Internals and Storage

The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC is one of the upgrades to the new model. It brings a faster CPU, GPU, AI upgrades, and more, over the previous generation. This is paired with 8/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options but without an SD card slot.

For software, you get Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup remains unchanged including a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. This camera can record 4K videos and 1080p videos in slow motion.

The punch-hole houses a 32MP wide-angle selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is the same as before at 4,500 mAh, but fast charging has been upgraded to 80W (up from 65W). This can charge up the phone from 0 to 100% in only 25 minutes.

OnePlus Nord 2T will be available in Jade Fog and Gray Shadow color options with a starting price of €399. It will start selling in Europe on May 24.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications