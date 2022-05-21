Vivo S15 and S15 Pro High-End Phones Launched With Flagship-Level Displays

After launching the affordable Vivo S15e last month, the Chinese brand has unveiled more powerful phones in the series, the S15 and the S15 Pro. The S15 Pro is Vivo’s first Dimensity 8100 phone while the vanilla S15 sticks with the tried and tested Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Design and Display

The two phones are not that different when it comes to design. They even have similar screens, which is an AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The S15 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.56-inch screen (down from S15’s 6.62-inch), but it’s brighter than the vanilla phone (1,500 nits vs 1,300 nits).

The fingerprint sensor is underneath the display on both phones and the main camera design is no different either.

Internals and Storage

As mentioned earlier, the two phones differ in terms of chipsets. The S15 Pro brings the high-end Dimensity 8100 SoC, while the standard model has 2021’s Snapdragon 870 chip. There are 8/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options for both variants. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean covers the software side of the phone.

Cameras

Vivo S15 has a 64MP main camera while S15 Pro has a 50MP lens, but this is based on a slightly larger sensor for better image quality. S15 Pro has a 12MP ultrawide shooter and the standard S15 has an 8MP ultrawide camera. Both phones have a 3rd 2MP shooter, but it acts as a macro camera for the S15 and a depth sensor for the S15 Pro.

The two phones share the same 32MP selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is 4,500 mAh on both phones, but the S15 is limited to 66W while the S15 Pro takes it up to 80W.

Vivo S15 costs $400 while the S15 Pro will go for $505. The two phones are only available in China for now.

Specifications