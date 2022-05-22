Pakistan Produced 9.72 Million Phones in First 4 Months of 2022

The local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 9.72 million mobile handsets during the first four months (January-April) of 2022 compared to 0.86 million imported commercially, says Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 2.56 million mobile handsets in April 2022 against 0.25 million commercially imported.

The locally manufactured/assembled 9.72 million mobile handsets include 5.69 million 2G and 4.03 million 3G and 4G smartphones. Further, as per the PTA data, 53 percent of mobile devices are 3G and 4G smartphones, and 47 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

However, despite the increase in the local production of mobile phones, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.810 billion during the first ten months (July-April) of 2021-22 compared to $1.684 billion during the same period of last year, registering a growth of 7.43 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The overall telecom imports into the country during the period under review (July-April) 2021-22 increased by 14.05 percent going up from $2.116 billion in July-April 2020-21 to $2.413 billion during the same period of last period.

The PTA data revealed that the local manufacturing trend reflects a positive uptake on the PTA’s Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Authorization regulatory regime.