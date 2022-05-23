Chief Justice of Pakistan Named Among 100 Most Influential People of 2022

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, has been named in Time magazine‘s list of the world’s 100 most influential people this year.

The list, published on Monday, has categorized the ‘influential people’ under six categories, including artists, innovators, leaders, pioneers, icons, and titans.

Veteran lawyer, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart, Syed Aitzaz Ahsan, wrote the following regarding the country’s top judge for Time magazine.

“Umar Ata Bandial, the polite and understated Chief Justice of Pakistan— and antidote to the rising temperatures. Justice Bandial overturned Prime Minister Khan’s move to dissolve Parliament earlier in April, declaring it ‘unconstitutional’,” Aitzaz wrote.

He added, “CJP Bandial was widely respected for his personal integrity. The Columbia- and Cambridge–educated jurist bears the heavy mantle of not just delivering justice but also being seen to do so.”

CJP Bandial graduated from Columbia University, USA, followed by a Law Tripos degree from Cambridge University, UK, and qualified as Barrister-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn, London.

He started his career in 1983 and was named the Advocate of the Supreme Court following years of hard work.

He taught Contract Law and Torts Law at the Punjab University Law College, Lahore until 1987 and remained a member of its Graduate Studies Committee while serving as Judge Lahore High Court.

Other key personalities on the list are Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian premier Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.