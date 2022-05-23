Pakistan Tea Association Holds 3rd Pakistan Tea Convention in Karachi

Pakistan Tea Association held the 3rd Pakistan Team Convention at the Marriot Hotel, Karachi. The event was attended by the vanguards of the tea industry of Pakistan and around the world. One of the notable attendees and the prime sponsor was ekaterra, one of the biggest tea companies in the world.

The three-day event was full of engagement and insightful conversations by some of the leading tea companies of Pakistan including ekaterra which is the parent brand of Lipton and Brooke Bond Supreme who have been at the forefront of taking tangible steps towards catering to consumers’ demands and working towards promoting sustainability in the industry.

The 3rd edition of the Pakistan Tea Convention is the amalgamation of close liaison between key stakeholders including but not limited to the tea companies, suppliers, exporters, importers, supply chain and logistics partners, and marketing companies.

The event was also attended by global stakeholders from different regions of the world including:

John Mutua, Procurement Director – ekaterra, Kenya

Ganesh Deivanayagam, Chairman – Eswaran Bros from Sri Lanka

Saif Ul Islam, Chairman – National Tea Brokers, Bangladesh

Peter Kimanga, Director – Global Teas and Commodities from Kenya

Farheen Salman President – BSPAN & GM Pakistan at ekaterra, shared insights on exploring sustainable options and adapting climate-friendly practices being one of the biggest tea companies in the world.

She also shared ekaterra’s vision for the greater good of the world, some parts of which have already been implemented including:

ekaterra’s factory in Khanewal was recently powered by a female-led Solar Power Project that has led to a 60% reduction in carbon footprint and energy costs

The company plans to shift towards plant-based tea bags, recyclable, compostable, and/or reusable packaging by 2025

Deploy regenerative agriculture while sourcing raw materials by 2030

The event was a perfect opportunity for all key national and international stakeholders from the tea industry to meet, share their valuable insights, and work towards exploring social & economic opportunities while being conscious of sustainability and making the best use of their resources to keep up with the progress of the global tea industry.