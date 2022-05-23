Shaheen’s Selection for West Indies Series Despite Fitness Concerns Raises Eyebrows

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 8, 10, and 12 June.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah’s presence in the squad despite fitness issues is a point of concern. Earlier, it was reported that he will undergo a detailed check-up by PCB’s medical panel and will start bowling again after the doctor’s report.

The star pacer, who recently returned to Pakistan after featuring in the ongoing County Championship, was fatigued and had complained of stiffness, pain, and fever during his stint in England.

During the Australia series, Babar Azam faced severe criticism for keeping all-rounder, Shadab Khan, in the squad despite his fitness issues, and Shaheen’s case is the same.

However, Shaheen is not part of the ongoing conditioning camp at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) Lahore for the series.

It was also reported that the fiery pacer will not be returning to England and will miss the T20 Blast.

Meanwhile, Middlesex has also announced the name of Australian left-arm pacer, Jason Behrendorff, as his replacement, adding that he will join the squad for the T20 Blast.

Shaheen Shah has been an integral part of the national setup across formats for years and actively participated in league cricket. Last year, he was named in ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year for the year 2021 for his performance throughout the year.