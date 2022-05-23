Vivo Y72t Launched With 6,000 mAh Battery for $209

After a bunch of high-profile flagship releases around the globe, Vivo is turning its attention back to the budget segment. The Chinese brand has launched the Y72t smartphone in its home market with a massive battery and a cheap price tag.

Design and Display

Y72t comes with the dated waterdrop notch selfie camera design and a thick bottom bezel. This is on top of a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 401 PPI pixel density. The fingerprint sensor sits on the side of the phone and doubles as the power button.

Internals and Storage

The phone is powered by the modest MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also includes a memory card slot for storage expansion should you run out of the built-in storage.

The software side is covered by the dated Android 11 OS with OriginOS 1.0 on top.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back, a 50MP main sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. This camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is an 8MP wide-angle lens and it is also capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The phone’s main highlight is its massive 6,000 mAh battery which should ensure 2 to 3 days of mixed usage. It has support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y72t will be available in Interstellar Powder (pink gradient), Deep Sea Black, and Blue Sea colors with a starting price of $209.

Vivo Y72t Specifications