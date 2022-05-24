BBC Accidentally Publishes ‘Manchester United are Rubbish’ Ticker

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) accidentally published a derogatory remark regarding English football club, Manchester United, on their TV channel. ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ was accidentally posted on the ticker during a news segment.

The ticker caused an uproar amongst the fans of the football club as BBC offered clarification and apologized to the Manchester United faithful for the unsavory incident.

BBC clarified that a new employee was under training on how to write text for the ticker that runs at the bottom of the screen and the news was accidentally published on the news channel.

Here is the video of the ticker:

Errrr… what is going on with the BBC News ticker? pic.twitter.com/fofbiGyMfs — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

Here is BCC’s clarification of the incident:

UPDATE: BBC News have apologised. They say that a trainee was learning how to write text for the ticker and accidentally published them onto the BBC News Channel. pic.twitter.com/OkjPIkJAoo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

Manchester United, widely regarded as one of the biggest football clubs in the world, had a disappointing 2021/22 season. Despite signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho, United failed to impress as they finished at the sixth spot in the English Premier League. They were knocked out by the Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils have appointed a new manager, Erik Ten Hag, ahead of the new season and they will be determined to start their rebuild and put on a much better showing next season.