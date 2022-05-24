Pakistan Moves to Top After Huge Win Over Indonesia in 2022 Hockey Asia Cup

Pakistan registered a huge 13-0 win over Indonesia in the ongoing 2022 Hockey Asia Cup. As a result, the Men in Green moved ahead of India and Japan to top of the Group A.

The Green Shirts started off brilliantly as they opened the scoring courtesy of Ijaz Ahmed within the first two minutes of the match. Pakistan raced to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter of the match before adding 4 more in the second quarter of the match. They wrapped up the game by scoring 4 more before the end of the match.

Ijaz Ahmed, Rana Waheed, Abdul Mannan, and Rizwan Ali scored two goals each while Mubasher Ali, Ali Shan, Ghazanfar Ali, and Moin Shakil scored one goal each.

Pakistan will next face Japan in their final group game of the tournament on 26 May. Japan and India will face off in the next encounter in Group A.

A win for Japan will send them back on top while a win for India will put them in second place in the group.

Here are the latest standings:

Group A

Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Points Goal Difference Pakistan 2 1 1 0 4 +13 Japan 1 1 0 0 3 9 India 1 0 1 0 1 0 Indonesia 2 0 0 2 0 -22

Group B