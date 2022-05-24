Nvidia and Asus Unveil the World’s Smoothest Gaming Display

Asus was the first hardware maker to introduce a 360Hz G-Sync monitor for Esports back in 2020. Two years later, the Taiwanese company is aiming for even bigger numbers with its latest and greatest ROG Swift 500Hz, which is now the most responsive gaming monitor in the industry.

The monitor is made in collaboration with Nvidia and it is built around a 24-inch TN panel with 1080p resolution. The reason there is no fancy IPS panel or a high resolution is that the monitor’s primary focus is its refresh rate, which is 500Hz. Additionally, 1080p resolution should make it easier to reach a maximum output of 500Hz with a high-end graphics card.

Asus ROG Swift 500Hz comes with G-Sync Esports Mode and also works with Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer technology. This allows users to monitor end-to-end system latency while using Nvidia hardware.

Asus says that this monitor is fine-tuned for better performance in popular competitive titles such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, and many others. Other titles should be able to take advantage of the high refresh rate as well.

The video below compares the performance of 500Hz with lower refresh rates. Asus claims that the high refresh rate should help with easier target tracking, minimize distracting effects, and improve system latency.

There is no word on pricing or availability details yet but we expect Asus to share more information soon.