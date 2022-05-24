PIA to Operate 297 Hajj Flights From Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced, on Monday, to start Hajj flights from eight main cities of the country to Saudi Arabian destinations, including Jeddah and Madina.

Apprising the media about the development, PIA spokesperson, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, said that the airline’s management gave a briefing to the Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique, on its operations.

The spokesperson said that the minister was informed about PIA’s Hajj operations, promotion of tourism, flights to new destinations, and a plan for expansion of the airline’s fleet.

The minister was informed that the PIA would operate 297 Hajj flights from eight major cities: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta, to Jeddah and Medina between 31 May and 31 August.

The Aviation Minister ordered the acquisition of one Boeing 777 and one Airbus 320 from log storage for this purpose.

He was informed that an A320 has already been included in the PIA fleet and will be part of flight operations, while another aircraft will join the fleet by the end of this month.

Saad Rafique directed PIA officials to operationalize grounded aircraft to improve its operations. He also discussed the options of increasing flights to Najaf and Damascus.

The minister was apprised about PIA’s successful flight operation to Baku and plans for increasing flight frequencies to Azerbaijan’s capital.

He was also informed about the national airline’s domestic operations, such as 18 weekly flights to Skardu, 24 flights per week for Gilgit, and two flights per week to Chitral from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.