Govt Suddenly Increases Petrol Prices by Rs. 30

By Jehangir Nasir | Published May 26, 2022 | 9:55 pm

The Government of Pakistan has decided to increase the price of petroleum products by Rs. 30 from tonight. This was announced by the Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail in a press briefing in Islamabad.

This is a developing story.

