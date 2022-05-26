Haris Rauf Reveals Reason Behind Playing County Cricket

Pakistan’s express pacer, Haris Rauf, revealed that he decided to play in the ongoing County Championship in order to refine his skills in red-ball cricket and represent Pakistan in Test cricket.

Rauf revealed that his experience in county cricket has helped him grow as a fast bowler as he has gained a lot of experience by bowling in different conditions in four-day cricket.

He said that the idea behind his stint in the County Championship was to adapt to different conditions and bowl with more control. He added that he has learned new techniques which will help him in Test cricket if called up to the team.

“The sort of things I have picked up so far and what is crucial for my development in red-ball cricket are centered around building up patience and assessing conditions and the opposition which will help in taking wickets, in different conditions,” Rauf stated.

The 28-year-old put in some impressive performances for Yorkshire in the ongoing season. He played 4 matches in the competition and picked up 15 wickets at an average of 31.53. The express pacer was inconsistent throughout the tournament but also showed a lot of promise with the red ball.

Rauf has already established himself as one of the crucial members of the Men in Green’s limited-overs setup and will be looking to represent the country in the longest format of the game. Despite being called up to the Test squad numerous times, he is yet to make his debut.