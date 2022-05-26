Renowned Baseball Stadium in the US Likely to Host 2024 T20 World Cup

Home of Major League Baseball (MLB) side, Oakland Athletics, is set to be turned into a cricket stadium as USA prepares to host the 2024 T20 World Cup. This is the first time the country will host a major ICC event.

The Oakland Coliseum has a capacity to accommodate around 53,000 fans and is seen as an ideal venue to host cricket matches due to its location. The stadium is located in Northern California, which is home to a flourishing grassroots cricket set up and the area has a huge cricket following.

According to details, the baseball stadium will be turned into a cricket ground by installing a drop-in pitch.

There are a few hurdles faced by the administrators at the moment including the small size of the boundaries. The stadium will have to meet the minimum boundary size criteria allowed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is 55 meters.

Another major issue that the organizers are facing is the schedule of the event and the availability of the stadium. The tournament is expected to face scheduling conflicts as it will coincide with the MLB season. The organizers will have to sort out the issue with the MLB and get the required approval for the stadium to be turned into a cricket stadium.

Despite the issues, the Oakland Coliseum is seen as an ideal location to hold a blockbuster match at the mega event. According to rumors, the ICC is hoping to host Pakistan vs India at the venue in front of a jam-packed crowd.

The final decision regarding the venue will be made in due time.