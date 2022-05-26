Muhammad Azfar Ahsan Awarded the ‘Global Visionary Award’ by BSV Blockchain Association

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Group & Corporate Pakistan Group, has been awarded the ‘Global Visionary Award for Global Connectivity of Businesses and Communities’ by BSV Blockchain Association.

The event was conducted during BSV Global Blockchain Convention, held at Grand Hyatt Dubai from May 24 to May 26, 2022.

As a keynote speaker, Azfar Ahsan delivered a speech on “New Technologies, New Futures for Nations”.

He highlighted the investment potential of Pakistan for tech investors and assured them of facilitation in exploring Pakistan as their investment destination.

The event witnessed the participation of 120+ international speakers and 1,000+ delegates from over 50 countries.