No More Public Gatherings in Minar-e-Pakistan: CM

The Punjab government has decided to impose a ban on political gatherings in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park, which is the home to the historic Minar-e-Pakistan, until further orders.

The development emerged from a recent meeting held with Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, in the chair. During the meeting, the CM was informed that the provincial exchequer incurred a loss of Rs. 5 million due to the recent political gathering at Greater Iqbal Park.

As a result, CM Hamza Shehbaz issued directions to ban public gatherings at Greater Iqbal Park, ordering the authorities to ensure the ban is observed in letter and spirit.

Besides, CM Punjab also rejected a proposal that sought permission to charge an entry fee from the people coming to Greater Iqbal Park. He said that the park belongs to the public and they are allowed to visit it for free.

Note here that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the Greater Iqbal Park in 2016.

The 329-acre park features an artificial lake, musical fountain, open-air gym, and a food court. The mausoleums of Allama Iqbal and Hafeez Jalandhari are also situated in the park.