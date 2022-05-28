Xiaomi is Launching New Gaming Phones Globally

Soon after the Poco F4 GT, Xiaomi is all set to launch more gaming phones to the global market. The Black Shark 5 series became official in China two months ago and now it’s coming to the global market as soon as June 8th.

The Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro will roll out to Malaysia before arriving in other markets. Black Shark Malaysia confirmed the news and the launch event will be live-streamed on its official social media accounts on TikTok and Facebook.

Specifications for the global variant are expected to be the same as the Chinese versions. The Black Shark 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 870 while the Pro model will flaunt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Both phones will have 144Hz AMOLED panels with 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, 1o bit colors, and more.

Black Shark 5 will have a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP telemacro lens, but the Black Shark 5 Pro will get a 108MP main sensor, 13MP ultrawide, but the same 5MP telemacro lens.

Battery specifications will be the same on both phones including a 4650 mAh power cell with support for 120W fast charging.

Pricing for the global models is going to be slightly different, but we can expect to see a range between $400 – $600 for the two models respectively.