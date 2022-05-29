Coach Siegfried Aikman Takes Responsibility for Pakistan’s Elimination from Hockey World Cup

Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman has taken the responsibility of playing an extra man against Japan and has apologized for the mistake.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Sajjad Khokhar had formed a committee to investigate the reasons for not qualifying for the Hockey World Cup and had directed strict action against those responsible for the fiasco.

Dutchman Aikman has taken the responsibility for the negligence of fielding 12 men against Japan. The coach has apologized for his mistake which ended Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign as well as hopes for the World Cup.

Pakistan missed out on the World Cup spot as well as the Asia Cup semi-finals by the slightest of margins. In a knock-out match against Japan, two goals were disallowed by the match referee as Pakistan was playing with 12 players instead of 11. Pakistan paid a heavy price for this negligence by the management as they lost to Japan 3-2 despite fighting till the end.