Leveraging Politics, These Mystery Billboards Break New Ground In Local Ad Industry

Pakistani Twitter is a place where every unorthodox move spreads like wildfire. Quite recently, various ‘Twitterati’ noticed some really interesting billboards in the country’s major cities.

These attention-grabbing massive outdoor billboards had on them some very quirky one-liners that got people talking on social media.

To add to the conversations, these communications were un-branded with just a hashtag #TabiyatKhush, which added to the mystique of this marketing stunt.

Hinting at the ongoing political unrest in the country, the billboards were indeed a viral topic of discussion among the public as they seem to be leveraging people’s current interest in politics and getting their attention.

What’s more intriguing to the people is the mystery behind this unique marketing idea as they are still clueless as to what brand would be bold and creative enough to pull such a stunt.

The billboards triggered a conversation on Twitter, leaving many wondering and amused at the same time:

Han Bhai Imran, Rana, Maryam aur Sheikh Sb. ab sab ki Tabiyat Khush hone wali ha finally… 😝. pic.twitter.com/aYRbN8rkCS — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) May 29, 2022

Han bhai shukar hai Ab Sheikh Sahab ki hogi Tabiyat khush !!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/y2Yktm2UAg — Moodypink (@Moodypink1) May 29, 2022

A lot of people lauded the creative mind behind such innovative and conversation-inducing marketing efforts:

Apparently these billboards are across Pakistan, genius 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hoBcvEhNAy — Arham 🇵🇰 (@ArhamSayss) May 29, 2022

While some were genuinely curious about the blue-colored attention-grabbing ads and billboards:

Lol, who is doing this?

and kon araha hai #TabiyatKhush karne? pic.twitter.com/U6sGr2fqA9 — Faisal Karim (@Le_FaiCee) May 30, 2022

Ye Islamabad ke billboards ko kia hogya hai? Kisi ko khabar hai is ki? pic.twitter.com/mx2omM6X82 — Zunair Khan (@zunairkh) May 29, 2022

who did this across lahore ?? 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/loTn6f2Krv — ✨ (@biryanigirl726) May 29, 2022

So apparently this is all over #Islamabad

Kisi ko idea hy what’s it about ? pic.twitter.com/TFuIJIUAa3 — Syed Babar Shah🔱 (@SyedbabarshahPK) May 29, 2022

The mystery brand behind this creative and intriguing marketing stunt hasn’t yet been uncovered, but kudos to whoever came up with such an icebreaker in a stagnant marketing landscape!

To find out what the blue billboards hype is actually about, stay tuned!