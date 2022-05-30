Teachers Will No Longer Engage in Polio, Dengue and Other Non-Academic Campaigns in Punjab

The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has imposed a ban on government teachers from engaging in non-academic activities anywhere in Punjab.

The ruling came during the hearing of a petition filed by the President of the Punjab Teachers’ Union (PTU), Raja Tahir, calling for a ban on all non-academic duties of teachers.

According to details, Judge Mirza Waqas Rauf ruled that teachers are not required to perform any duty other than imparting education to students, adding that teachers will no longer take part in dengue and polio campaigns of the provincial government.

However, teachers will be required to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as Article 220 of the 1973 Constitution requires federal and provincial authorities to assist ECP in performing its duties.

In a separate development, the Punjab government has announced to hold a 45-day training program for school teachers in all districts. The training will commence on 30th May, Monday, and end on 14th June, Thursday.

Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), the Punjab government’s apex institution for in-service and pre-service training of public school teachers, will conduct the training.