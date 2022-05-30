Sindh Police to Give Paid Internships to University Students

Sindh Police’s Hyderabad Range and Karachi University’s Department of Criminology have signed an agreement under which the former will provide paid internships to the latter’s students for three months to help them gain professional experience.

According to details, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad, Pir Muhammad Shah, and Chairman Department of Criminology, Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Narejo, signed the agreement last week.

ALSO READ Twitter Circle is Rolling Out to More People Globally

Under the agreement, Hyderabad Police will deploy the interns to different police stations all over the district. They will get familiar with the workings of various branches of Hyderabad Police.

The internees will also gain professional experience to help them in the future. They will also project a soft image of the police to bridge the gap between the public and police.

ALSO READ Hajj Flight Operations Likely to Face Delay This Year

In a similar development earlier this year, KP Police’s Peshawar Range and Peshawar University had signed an MoU in February.

Under the MoU, Peshawar Police agreed to provide internship opportunities to Peshawar University students to help them get professional experience.