Pakistan Railways Finally Responds to Rape Incident on Karachi-Bound Train

A spokesman for the Pakistan Railways said that the Zakaria Express incident was reported by the victim at the request of the railway administration.

Even after landing at Karachi station, the aggrieved did not seek help from the police desk. A day later, when the incident was reported in a local newspaper, the Karachi Divisional Superintendent sent the DCO, along with the Women Police, to the victim’s house, where the railway administration persuaded the woman to register an FIR.

ALSO READ HEC to Launch Online Mechanism to Facilitate Cashless Payments

Meanwhile, the railway police kept conducting raids at various places to search for the accused and finally arrested all allegedly involved. The arrests were made from Samundari, Jahanian, and Shorkot.

The railway administration has sent a show-cause notice to the private sector contractor operating Zakaria Express. In addition, all private-sector employees on the trains will be re-checked by the security agencies.

ALSO READ Education Minister Prioritizes Issues of Pakistani Students Enrolled in China

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways, Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai, has said that no compromise will be made regarding the safety of passengers. Railways are the safest means of travel in Pakistan, and we will not allow its reputation to be tarnished, he added. Ghilzai said that instructions have been issued to the contractors to prevent such incidents in the future.

According to the spokesperson of Railways, Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique kept taking a moment-to-moment report from the CEO on the progress of the incident.