Hyundai Nishat Resumes Bookings With a Warning

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) has resumed bookings for its cars with a catch-22 for its customers. According to a report, dealerships will only entertain orders if the customers sign an agreement that binds them to pay new rates for their cars in case of a pre-delivery price hike.

The notification instructed dealerships to share the original agreement documents with the company along with a copy of the Provisional Booking Order (PBO) while keeping one copy of the agreement to themselves. This will allow HNMPL to steer clear of any rash actions from the customers as the result of a price hike.

Other Booking Suspensions

In the past few weeks, Kia, Toyota, and Proton also suspended bookings for their cars. Toyota and Proton dealerships told ProPakistani that the bookings will open in the 2nd week of June, while Kia declined to share a resumption date.

Some unofficial reports also suggest that all automakers are gearing up to increase the prices of their cars following the announcement of the 2022-23 fiscal budget, which is also imminent. To add insult to injury, HNMPL has just confirmed that another wave of price hikes is afoot.