2023 Toyota Fortuner to Feature a Hybrid Diesel Engine

Toyota will incorporate a diesel hybrid powertrain in the upcoming Fortuner SUV. According to Headlight Magazine of Thailand, Toyota will launch the next-generation Fortuner next year.

According to the report, 3rd generation Fortuner will sit on a brand new TNGA-F platform. It will have the same turbocharged 2.8-liter diesel engine, but with a mild-hybrid system paired to it. This system will offer momentary drive assistance and power the air-conditioning unit to enhance fuel economy.

The scribe also claims that the next-gen’s hybrid diesel variant will cost less than the topline variant i.e. Fortuner Legender. Although it did not specify if the Legender variant will also be a mild hybrid. Along with better fuel economy, Hybrid Fortuner will get a power bump as well.

Toyota will include the new hybrid powerplant in other cars such as Land Cruiser, Prado, Hiace, GranAce, and other large vehicles with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive drivetrains. It is pairing its mild-hybrid systems with 2.5 and 3.5-liter engines.