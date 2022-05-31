New ICC Women’s Championship to Begin With Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODIs

The ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 cycle will kick off with the upcoming three-match One-Day International series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled on June 1, 3, and 5. This will be the third edition of the championship.

Ten teams will feature in the edition and each will play eight three-match series, four of which will be played at home and four away to determine qualification for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The top five teams, including the host nation, will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the bottom four teams in the women’s ODI rankings, as well as the top two teams, will compete in a Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced three ODI series, two of which would be played at home against Sri Lanka and Ireland, and one in Australia.

Speaking to the media ahead of the series, Pakistan captain, Bismah Maroof said they will face the top teams in this (IWC) edition but will try their best to get maximum points.

This will be Pakistan’s first Women’s Championship ODIs on home soil, and they will be hoping to make the most of the familiar conditions.

Sri Lanka, who failed to qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, will be eager to gain valuable IWC points to make a strong case for direct qualification this time.

Both the Asian sides have faced each other 30 times in the ODI format where the Islanders have won 21 matches and lost only nine times. However, Pakistan has thrashed them in the T20I series and will try to do the same in the ODI leg.