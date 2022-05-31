Here’s Pakistan Women’s Squad and Schedule for Tri-Series and Commonwealth Games

The chief selector of the national women’s team has retained the same team that recorded their maiden T20I series clean sweep against Sri Lanka for their upcoming commitments in the United Kingdom during which they will compete in a tri-series in Ireland and Commonwealth Games in England.

The squad was finalized after deliberations amongst chief selector Asmavia Iqbal, head coach David Hemp and captain Bismah Maroof.

Eighteen players have been announced for the two series, which include three reserve players: Ghulam Fatima, Sadaf Shamas, and Umme Hani.

Pakistan will take on T20 world champions Australia and hosts Ireland in Belfast from 16 to 24 July and play Barbados, India, and Australia in Commonwealth Games on 29, 31 July, and 3 August.

Ahead of their departure to the UK on 12 July, the team will undergo an extensive training session in Islamabad at the House of Northern from 1 to 11 July.

Here is the squad:

Bismah Maroof (c) Aimen Anwar Aliya Riaz Anam Amin Ayesha Naseem Diana Baig Fatima Sana Gull Feroza (wk) Iram Javed Kainat Imtiaz Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk) Nida Dar Omaima Sohail Saida Iqbal Tuba Hassan Ghulam Fatima (r) Sadaf Shamas (r) Umme Hani (r)

Pakistan’s fixtures:

Tri-series

Match Date Venue Pakistan vs Australia 16 July 2022 Belfast Pakistan vs Ireland 19 July 2022 Belfast Pakistan vs Australia 23 July 2022 Belfast Pakistan vs Ireland 24 July 2022 Belfast

Commonwealth Games at Birmingham