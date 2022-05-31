Pakistan Sees No Improvement in Latest Hockey Rankings

Pakistan hockey team has seen no improvement in the latest rankings after their early exit from the ongoing 2022 Hockey Asia Cup. The Green Shirts are still ranked at the 18th spot in the international rankings despite winning 13-0 against Indonesia and drawing 1-1 against India in the competition.

The Men in Green’s disappointing performance in the tournament also knocked them out of next year’s Hockey World Cup. This will be the second time in three editions that Pakistan will miss the mega event.

Elsewhere, Australia is still the number one ranked team in the world, followed by Belgium and Netherlands in the second and third spots respectively. India has slipped down from third to fourth after suffering a 5-2 loss at the hands of Japan in the Asia Cup.

India did manage to qualify for the Super 4s after a 16-0 demolition of Indonesia, but it was not enough for them to maintain the third spot in world rankings.

Here are the latest FIH rankings: (31 May 2022)