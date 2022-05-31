Registration Portal for 2nd Batch of DigiSkills Training Program to Open Tomorrow

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is set to open the registration portal for Batch 2 of the DigiSkills Training Program tomorrow.
According to the details, the registration portal will reopen on 1 June at 11 AM. A total of 250,000 seats will be available in this batch. The seats will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis.
The registration portal will remain open till 30 June. The portal will shut down in case the available seats are filled before the deadline. Batch 2 will start on 4 July at 11 AM.
Trainees from the previous batch are also eligible to enroll this time. A total of 15 courses, including five new courses, will be offered to the registered individuals. The 10 old courses are:
- SEO
- AutoCAD
- WordPress
- Digital Marketing
- E-commerce Management
- Freelancing
- Digital Literacy
- QuickBooks
- Graphic Design
- Creative Writing
The five new courses are:
- Video Editing, Animation, and Vlogging
- Data Analytics and Business Intelligence
- Affiliate Marketing
- Virtual Assistant
- Communication and Soft Skills
In February 2018, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbassi launched the DigiSkills Training Program. The initiative aims to equip 1 million citizens with modern skills.
Virtual University manages the DigiSkills Training Program in collaboration with Ignite National Technology Fund, a non-profit government organization run by the MoITT.