Registration Portal for 2nd Batch of DigiSkills Training Program to Open Tomorrow

By Haroon Hayder | Published May 31, 2022 | 6:19 pm
The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is set to open the registration portal for Batch 2 of the DigiSkills Training Program tomorrow.

According to the details, the registration portal will reopen on 1 June at 11 AM. A total of 250,000 seats will be available in this batch. The seats will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis.

The registration portal will remain open till 30 June. The portal will shut down in case the available seats are filled before the deadline. Batch 2 will start on 4 July at 11 AM.

Trainees from the previous batch are also eligible to enroll this time. A total of 15 courses, including five new courses, will be offered to the registered individuals. The 10 old courses are:

  • SEO
  • AutoCAD
  • WordPress
  • Digital Marketing
  • E-commerce Management
  • Freelancing
  • Digital Literacy
  • QuickBooks
  • Graphic Design
  • Creative Writing

The five new courses are:

  • Video Editing, Animation, and Vlogging
  • Data Analytics and Business Intelligence
  • Affiliate Marketing
  • Virtual Assistant
  • Communication and Soft Skills
In February 2018, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbassi launched the DigiSkills Training Program. The initiative aims to equip 1 million citizens with modern skills.

Virtual University manages the DigiSkills Training Program in collaboration with Ignite National Technology Fund, a non-profit government organization run by the MoITT.

