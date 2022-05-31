Registration Portal for 2nd Batch of DigiSkills Training Program to Open Tomorrow

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is set to open the registration portal for Batch 2 of the DigiSkills Training Program tomorrow.

According to the details, the registration portal will reopen on 1 June at 11 AM. A total of 250,000 seats will be available in this batch. The seats will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About the NBP Student Loan Scheme

The registration portal will remain open till 30 June. The portal will shut down in case the available seats are filled before the deadline. Batch 2 will start on 4 July at 11 AM.

Trainees from the previous batch are also eligible to enroll this time. A total of 15 courses, including five new courses, will be offered to the registered individuals. The 10 old courses are:

SEO

AutoCAD

WordPress

Digital Marketing

E-commerce Management

Freelancing

Digital Literacy

QuickBooks

Graphic Design

Creative Writing

The five new courses are:

Video Editing, Animation, and Vlogging

Data Analytics and Business Intelligence

Affiliate Marketing

Virtual Assistant

Communication and Soft Skills

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About Professional Internship Program at PM Office

In February 2018, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbassi launched the DigiSkills Training Program. The initiative aims to equip 1 million citizens with modern skills.

Virtual University manages the DigiSkills Training Program in collaboration with Ignite National Technology Fund, a non-profit government organization run by the MoITT.