Saudi Arabia Issues New Guidelines for Hajj Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued a new set of guidelines for the pilgrims arriving in the holy land from across the world.

In a notification, the GACA said that the pilgrims will be mandated to follow these guidelines. Those who do not follow the guidelines will not be allowed entry.

According to the guidelines, a pilgrim should not be older than 65 years old, should have gotten the coronavirus vaccine doses permitted by his or her country’s government, and should have tested negative for the virus 48 hours before leaving for Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi aviation authority has conveyed it to all international carriers, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to ensure that passengers follow these standards or face fines.

In a separate development, the PIA has decided to charge airfares in dollars from Hajj pilgrims flying on a private scheme.

As per details, the airfares for the pilgrims from the southern region and northern region are likely to remain in the range of $810 to $1,100 and $860 to $1,150 respectively.