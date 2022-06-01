Man Gets E-Ticket for His Stolen Bike Being Used by Police

Punjab police have landed in trouble following an accusation made by a Lahori citizen.

According to a media report, a man has received an e-ticket against his motorcycle that was stolen eight years ago. He further learned that his bike was being used by Punjab police personnel in the Sabzazar neighborhood of Lahore around the time of the infraction.

The recipient — named Imran — has filed a complaint with Chief Civilian Personnel Officer (CCPO), requesting his intervention in the matter and the recovery of his bike from the police.

The victim also released a video on social media, which was shared by Express Tribune and other media outlets. The video has gained significant traction, with people demanding stern action against the personnel involved.

Theft and burglary are becoming increasingly common in Lahore as of late. A police report claims that, in late February, authorities responded to more than 300 incidents of theft and armed robbery within Lahore, while 50 of such cases were reported from outside the city.