Only 6% of Pakistani Mobile Users Have an iPhone

iPhones are some of the most expensive smartphones in Pakistan. Given the country’s declining economy and low buying power, it is no wonder that very few people here use them. The latest update on Stat Counter puts this into perspective.

According to Stat Counter, an online counter that tracks global statistics only 6.04% of smartphones in Pakistan are iOS devices. An unsurprising 93.13% amount of smartphone users use Android phones. The remaining 0.83% is made up of lesser-known operating systems on feature phones such as KaiOS.

As mentioned before, there are a number of reasons why iPhones are not common in Pakistan. First and foremost, iPhone prices are still ridiculously high due to import taxes, sales taxes, and more. A base iPhone 13 costs around Rs. 230,000 in the country.

Android phones, on the other hand, are available in a variety of price segments, starting as low as Rs. 15,000 all the way up to Rs. 100,000 and above. This gives users the option to pick whatever handset is more suitable for them. Not to mention there are also several brands to choose from, which broadens the number of options you have.

As a result, almost anyone can afford an Android phone these days.

Source: statcounter