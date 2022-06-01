Redmi K50 Series to Get an Ultra Premium Flagship this Year

The Redmi K50 series may get an all-new model this year, the K50 Ultra, claims the notable tipster Digital Chat Station. Last year, we got up to the Redmi K40 Pro+, but it appears that we will get an even more premium entry this time.

The Chinese tipster says that the K50 Ultra will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but will keep most of the specs from the Redmi K50 Pro including 120W fast charging. However, its 50MP main camera will be a downgrade from 108MP resolution, but we will likely get a larger sensor.

The Redmi K50 Ultra is expected to be one of the five flagships Xiaomi has reportedly planned for the second half of 2022. The phone will have a 120Hz OLED display with 2k resolution and DC dimming so the screen is easy on the eyes. The display will be marginally curved at the sides for easier handling.

The battery capacity will be somewhere between 4500 mAh – 5000 mAh and the phone’s design may be slightly different as well, especially because of the larger camera sensor.

The other 5 Xiaomi flagships planned for the second half of 2022 are expected to be Xiaomi Mix 5, Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and the Redmi K50 Ultra. However, there is no confirmation on this list just yet.

Source: gsmarena