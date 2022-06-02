Delayed Summer Vacations Announced for Private Schools and Colleges in Islamabad

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has announced the summer vacation schedule for all private schools and colleges operating in the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

According to the official notification issued by PEIRA, summer vacations in all private educational institutes in Islamabad will start on 10 June, Friday, and end on 31 July, Sunday.

The academic process at private schools and colleges in Islamabad will resume on 1 August, Monday, while the next academic year will end on 31 March 2023.

Note that PEIRA’s summer vacation schedule contradicts the summer break already notified by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) for both public and private schools and colleges.

As per the official notification issued by FDE’s Director Academics, summer vacations in both public and private educational institutes in Islamabad will start on 6 June, Monday, and end on 31 July, Sunday.