Facebook Messenger is Getting a New Call Tab Soon

Facebook Messenger continues to be one of the most popular chatting apps after WhatsApp. Meta says that calls on the app have increased by 40% since 2020, no thanks to the pandemic.

On that note, Meta is making it easier to make calls on the app with a new design tweak. The Messenger app is getting a dedicated tab for audio and video calls on the function tab at the bottom. This should make it easier to find the call button.

Before the update, users had to open separate chat threads for each contact to call them but now you can do so directly on the main screen.

The “Calls” tab will appear next to “Chats”, “Stories”, and “People” and will open a list of your contacts with separate buttons for voice and video calls for each. It is only a minor update, but it is likely meant to make Messenger a calling app as much as a messaging app like WhatsApp.

Meta has been adding a list of new features to Messenger since the start of the year such as reactions, stickers, message-specific replies, and more. The new “Calls” tab should become available to everyone with upcoming updates.