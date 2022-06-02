Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Launched Starting at $599

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, the affordable and compact version of the main Surface lineup, has just received a successor for 2022. The Surface Laptop Go 2 starts at $599 and it is meant for students and remote workers looking to get a Surface laptop for cheap.

Since it is supposed to be a compact laptop, it has a small 12.4-inch touchscreen PixelSense Display with 1536 x 1024 px resolution, 330 nits peak brightness, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. There is a 720p camera tucked in the top bezel for video calls.

Under the hood, it is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor, but you can choose between a few other options as well. You can have up to 4/8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB SSD options, but only the higher-end variants have built-in fingerprint scanners integrated into the power button.

For connectivity, the laptop has a full-sized USB A port, a USB C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a proprietary Surface Connect port for Microsoft’s magnetic charger and other accessories. The device will be available in four color options including Platinum, Sage, Ice Blue, and Sandstone.

All the colors are shown in the video below.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is set to go for sale next week on June 7.