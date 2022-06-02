Shaheen Afridi Sets His Eyes on a Repeat of 2021’s Performance

Shaheen Shah has stated that the national team will do everything possible to maintain their winning streak from 2021 and to play good cricket this year as well.

While speaking at a news conference at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies, Shaheen said, “We will try to play good cricket like last year.”

The Babar-led side had performed admirably throughout the year, and three of the key players (Shaheen, Babar, and Rizwan) were named ICC players of the year in different formats.

In response to a question about the weather, Shaheen stated that they are prepared to play well in the heat. He said, “Long sessions have been held in the camp considering the heat of Multan.”

ALSO READ Babar Azam Eyes Important Points From West Indies Series

The three-match ODI series was originally scheduled for November of last year but got postponed due to Covid-19.

When asked if the national team would face the visitors at full strength, Shaheen replied, “No international team is easy, and they will go against the West Indies at full strength.”

It was expected earlier this month that Pakistan would give new players an opportunity, but the series is part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League, and winning the series will be critical for World Cup qualification.

Meanwhile, the fast bowler also said that he hoped that they will get enough support from the crowd in Multan as they get in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

It is worth noting that Multan Stadium will host international matches for the first time in 14 years. However, the venue has hosted PSL and other domestic cricket matches in the near past.